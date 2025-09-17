Fiesta Del Rio Event is Canceled

Special top the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has released the following statement regarding the cancelation of Fiesta Del Rio:

“The City of Everett has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fiesta Del Rio, originally planned for September 20.

We know how much this event means to our city. It’s a celebration of culture, music, food and togetherness. But with the recent ICE raids in our region, many of our friends and neighbors are feeling fear and uncertainty.

We believe it would not be right to hold a celebration at a time when members of our community may not feel safe attending.

We remain committed to celebrating our city’s diversity in the future, and we will look for other ways to come together as one community.

Thank you for your understanding, and please know our city stands with you.”