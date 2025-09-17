DiDomenico and McGonagle Nominate Everett Constituents for Civilian Bravery Award

Special top the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Joseph McGonagle nominated two Everett Department of Public Works employees, who, in 2024, heroically rushed into a burning home to help save 14 people. Jesse Winocour and Jason Papa were awarded with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery at the Massachusetts State House. Massachusetts awards the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to a local resident each year at the State House on September 11th.

Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Joseph McGonagle with the awardees, Jesse Winocour and Jason Papa in the Governor’s office.

“Jesse and Jason exemplified true bravery and courage when they risked their personal safety in an effort to save the lives of people they had never met before,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I couldn’t be more impressed with these two extraordinary individuals, and I hope they and their families are filled with pride.”

“Jesse and Jason are the definition of heroes,” said Representative Joseph McGonagle. “They selflessly put their safety aside to help others and followed their instinct to help their neighbors. These ordinary guys did an extraordinary feat. I am so grateful to have people like them in the Everett community and to be able to honor them with such a special award named for another hero. I hope they and their families know how proud we in the Commonwealth are.”

This award was named after Madeline “Amy” Sweeney of Acton, Massachusetts who was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11. She contacted the airline’s ground crew on September 11, 2001, to provide crucial information about the hijackers just minutes before the terrorists crashed the plane into the north tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.