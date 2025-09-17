DiDomenico Tours Everett Small Businesses with Congresswoman Pressley

Special top the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and her team as they toured around Everett and visited several small businesses. DiDomenico was also joined by Mayor Carlo DeMaria, City Councilor Katy Rogers, and his State House team. The group visited El Valle de La Sultana Market, Bright Hair Braiding and Beauty Supply, La Oaxaqueña, the Square Deli, Chriscilla’s Restaurant, and La Hacienda.

“It was a pleasure learning more about these fantastic organizations, eating their delicious food, and talking about how we can best support them on the state and federal level,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.