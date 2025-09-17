Everett Residents to Participate in the 37th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk Presented by Hyundai

Special to the Independent

Seven residents from Everett will participate in the 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 5.

Philip Yebba, Stephanie Lafontaine, Selvin Marroquin, Carmen Lucerna, Leanne Meninger, Lacey Vitagliano and Kathy Vitagliano, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk will aim to raise $9.5 million this year in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

“For 36 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has been a cornerstone of support for lifesaving cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber,” said Caitlin Fink, vice president of The Jimmy Fund. “Every participant contributes directly to advancing lifesaving research and critically important cancer care. Walk Day is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of hope and the shared commitment of the Jimmy Fund community.”

One Walk, Four Distances, For All Cancers

The Jimmy Fund Walk takes place along the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber’s Longwood Medical Campus); 10K walk (from Newton); Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and Marathon walk (from Hopkinton). Walkers who prefer to participate virtually can complete their chosen distance from any location.

Whatever route participants choose, they will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Walkers will be motivated by poster-sized photographs of Walk Heroes that appear along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk day.