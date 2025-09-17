DeMaria Highlights Benefits on Soccer Stadium in Everett

By Cary Shuman

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is speaking out about his decision to keep a non-binding referendum on the proposed new soccer stadium off the November 4 ballot following the Council’s discussion of the issue at its Sept. 8 meeting.

At an earlier meeting following a motion by Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen, the Council had voted by a 6-4 margin to place a non-binding referendum on the ballot. Council President Stephanie Martins and Councillors Mike Marchese, Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Wayne Matewsky, and Holly Garcia joined Van Campen in supporting the measure.

But in a letter sent to City Clerk Sergio Cornelio which was read at the meeting, DeMaria wrote, “I disapprove of this measure because this action was not taken by the City Council with the best interests in mind. The comments made during multiple public meetings by members of the City Council reflect that the intent behind this measure was to serve as an expression of personal opinion on my leadership.

“I also disapprove of this measure because of detrimental consequences it could have on future development interests in Everett. It is undisputable that as elected officials, we have an obligation to attract new growth and revenue sources.”

Sen. Sal DiDomenico, a leader of the soccer stadium proposal, advanced legislation removing the land as a Designated Port Area (DPA), thus allowing a stadium to be built on the site of a former power plant on Alford Street. The soccer stadium would be the only usage allowed for the land.

DeMaria has been a strong supporter of the soccer stadium, stating that the Kraft Group would build a world-class soccer venue on the site of the dilapidated power plant. The Kraft Group would also pay all costs for the cleanup of the site.

In addition, a new stadium would generate millions of dollars in revenue for Everett and create full-time and part-time jobs for residents.

Van Campen and the other councilors expressed their dismay in the mayor’s decision to deny the referendum from appearing on the ballot.

“While I will always fight and I hope this City Council will fight for greater community engagement on a project of this scale, this mayor has history of cozying up to developers to the detriment of this community,” said Van Campen. “The Encore is a prime example of the mayor jumping in with the developer, negotiating a deal that in my view and the view of many in history’s long view now, left a great deal on the table.”