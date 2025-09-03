EHS Boys Soccer hosts Lowell Today in Season-Opener

The Everett High boys soccer team will open its 2025 season today (Wednesday) when coach Rodney Landaverde and his Crimson Tide squad host non-league opponent Lowell at the Rivergreen turf field at 7-Acre Park. The opening kick-off is set for 5:00. “Our pre-season was competitive,” said Landaverde, whose squad played four scrimmages with Beverly, Pioneer Charter, Northeast Regional, and East Boston in which the Tide went 2-1-1, defeating Pioneer and Northeast, and tying Eastie. “We had a large turnout similar to last year with 100 athletes trying out for the teams,” said Landaverde. “The final varsity squad is rostered with 26 total, seven of whom are seniors. We have a good mix of young talent who are returners and some who have made the jump to varsity after getting a lot of minutes at the junior varsity level last year, with two freshmen entering the squad right away. “So far we have been implementing an aggressive attacking style of play and building team chemistry before our season-opener,” Landaverde continued. “The boys are focused and eager to get rolling and have been working extremely hard to start off strong as we aim to fight for the GBL title once again and enter the playoffs for the state tournament. “There is a lot of support this year from the players, staff, alumni, and the city which has been carrying over since our breakout year last season and I am very grateful to be entering my second year as head coach. I cannot wait to see our fans cheer us on in the stands once again,” Landaverde continued. The 2025 varsity roster consists of seniors Anthony Sanchez, Bryan Souza, Daniel Pinho, Gabriel Garcia, Isaque Miranda-Agostinho, Kerim Memic, Lucas Rabelo-Araujo, and Joseph De Andrade; juniors Benjamin Lopez-Palacios, Diego Teixeira, Edwin Menjivar, Kevin Renderos, Lucas Hercules, Pedro Silva, Rene Lainez, and Whitney Pereira; sophomores Christopher Lopez-Rivera, Daniel Henriquez, Higor Lima, Jason Santos, Jonathan Hernandez, Pedro Pascoal, Pedro Romero, Sam Silva, and Saymon Coelho; and freshmen Heitor Lima and Miguel Santos, Landaverde has two new additions to his coaching staff this year. Freshman coach Sollon Damasceno (EHS class of 2016) played under Oswaldo Constanza and was part of the 2014 and 2015 state tourney teams (in 2015 Everett beat #1 seed East Boston in OT) . “Sollon comes in with a fresh mindset of setting the example for the ninth graders and values teamwork, hard work, and community — all core values we began instilling last year,” said Landaverde. “He coached with Everett Youth Soccer this past year and is a Special Education teacher at the Devens School. I am very excited to have Sollon be a role model for the next generation of EHS soccer players and I am confident in his ability to impact the soccer culture at EHS similar to when we played together.” New junior varsity coach Gabriel Moya (EHS class of 2012) captained his senior year under Fred Jannino and was part of an era of the Everett soccer program that changed the culture and hit major milestones. “Gabe is going to be a crucial piece of our development as a program,” said Landaverde. “He brings valuable experience, having played at the collegiate level with Fitchburg State University (MASAC champion), working camps with MYSL, and Everett Youth Soccer. Gabe is an educator with the Boston public schools at the Mario Umana School. I am very fortunate to have Gabe join the coaching staff and have him bring his positivity and creativity to lead the JV squad this season. “I’m also excited to work once again with my assistant coach Andres Ruiz,” Landaverde continued. “Throughout the offseason he worked tirelessly to provide the boys opportunities to continue training both physically and mentally, and it is an absolute privilege to have him back again for this exciting season. “We now have a full staff of EHS alumni and I know this season will be a special one,” Landaverde added. The Crimson Tide’s 2025 schedule consists of 18 contests, two each against their seven Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals (Chelsea, Medford, Malden, Somerville, Revere, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) and four with non-league foes Lowell, Marblehead, Methuen, and B.C. High. After today’s match with Lowell, Landaverde and his crew will host Marblehead at Rivergreen on Friday and then will entertain GBL rival Malden next Tuesday under the lights at Everett Stadium at 7:00.