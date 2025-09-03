EHS Football

DiLoreto, Crimson Tide, ready for 2025 home opener Friday on the stadium’s new turf field

By Cary Shuman

A huge crowd is expected at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night for the opening game of the Everett High School 2025 football season.

Head coach Rob DiLoreto will lead Everett into a 6 p.m. kickoff against longtime Greater Boston League rival Medford.

The game will be Everett’s first on the brand-new turf field that has been installed at the historic stadium.

“The new turf field was just completed last week, and [Monday] was our first practice there – it’s a beautiful field, totally first-class,” said DiLoreto. “The field will be named in honor of Coach [John] DiBiaso, his legacy, and everything he has done for Everett football, and I’m so proud to be a part of that. Coach DiBiaso’s signature is on the sidelines, right where it deserves to be.”

Key players for the Tide

Coach DiLoreto said the key players for his team heading into the opener are tight end Armani Negron, tackle Nathan Fortune, running back Joao Barreiros, and wide receiver Jamuari Dulin on offense; linebackers Tyler Freni and Sammy Lacombe, lineman Wael Fanidi, and cornerback Kervens Joseph on defense.

Tough tests in the preseason

DiLoreto challenged his team with a tri-scrimmage against Catholic Memorial and Central Catholic and a game scrimmage at St. John’s Prep.

“We took on three of the top five teams in the state,” noted DiLoreto. “We wanted to send a message to our team that we needed to be on point in the preseason and in everything we did, because we know that we were playing three top-notch programs. I’m very proud of the effort that our kids displayed against those teams. We learned from each scrimmage, and I feel we’re a better team now.”

A look at Medford

Medford has several returning starters from last year’s team that won the Greater Boston League title.

“Medford has had a very good preseason, and we got a good look at their game films over the weekend, and they’re a well-coached, tough team,” said DiLoreto. “They’re an experienced team, and we know we have to prepare hard this week and improve in all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams) of the game.”

Everett High’s new

vice principal

Rob DiLoreto has begun in his new position as vice principal in the Everett High School administration.

“I took a big jump to come over to Everett [from Arlington High School] and become the vice principal, and during my first week of school I felt very welcomed by the staff and by the students, and so I got off to a really positive start,” said DiLoreto.

Notre Dame falls to

Miami in opener A proud alumnus of the University of Notre Dame, DiLoreto watched on national television Sunday night as the Fighting Irish fell to the University of Miami, 27-24. “We lost to a good Miami team,” said DiLoreto. “ND is my alma mater – what are you going to do? We’ll be back.” Off course, Notre Dame has one of the most outstanding football traditions in the country – not to mention its glorious fight song that Everett’s own marching band performs during games. ND is also an academic powerhouse. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School where she was the top student in her class.