EHS Girls Soccer Opens at Lowell

The Everett High girls soccer team will open its 2025 season when coach Domenick Persuitte and his Lady Crimson Tide travel to non-league rival Lowell today (Wednesday). “I am very excited about the upcoming season. We have many returners and many newcomers, all with great attitudes and athletic abilities,” said Persuitte, whose squad played three pre-season scrimmages with Haverhill, Waltham, and Pioneer Charter. “We proved in these scrimmages that we can go toe-to-toe with any team and that we are going to give every team a run for their money.

“In comparison to the past years, we are by far the fittest team we have ever been, and that is going to help us out along the way,” Persuitte added. The 2025 Lady Tide will be led by a trio of captains, seniors Casey Martinez and Luna Sepulveda and junior Sofia Arana-Quintanilla. The other members of the varsity squad include seniors Kathleen Desouza, Gisele Erazo, Gabriella Lones Rivera, Gabriella Menjivar, and Emelly De Jesus; junior Kayla Andrade; and sophomores Gissell Lemus, Rosa Romero, Lavina Simon, and Tiffany Aguilar. Persuitte’s coaching staff includes assistant coach Bridget Cifuni and JV coach Leah Ferullo. The Lady Crimson Tide’s schedule consists of 18 contests, two each against their seven Greater Boston League (GBL) foes (Chelsea, Medford, Malden, Somerville, Revere, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English), and four against non-league opponents Lowel (2)l, Waltham, and Lawrence. After today’s match at Lowell, Persuitte and his crew will trek to Waltham on Friday and to Malden next