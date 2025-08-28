Pietrantonio announces his re-election campaign for City Council

Peter Pietrantonio has announced his campaign for re-election for City Council of Ward 6. The following is his statement:

“I am honored to formally announce my candidacy for re-election. It has been a privilege to serve this community, and I remain deeply committed to the principles of honesty, fairness, and compassion that have guided my work from the beginning.

As I seek another term, my priorities are clear: To address the urgent issues of overcrowded schools, to ensure our government operates with greater efficiency and accountability, and to remain steadfast in representing the everyday people who place their trust in us.

Together, we have made meaningful progress, and together, we can continue building a stronger, more responsive community that serves every resident. I humbly ask for your continued support as we mover forward.”