City to host community meeting on proposed soccer stadium project

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is inviting Everett residents, businesses and community organizations to attend a public meeting about the proposed soccer stadium project on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

The meeting will feature a presentation from representatives of the New England Revolution, who will share information about the proposed project and discuss how the organization plans to be a community partner. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on what community benefits they would like to see included if the project moves forward.

“Everett has always been a community that thrives when we work together,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This proposed stadium is more than just a development project, it has the potential to create new opportunities, strengthen our local economy and bring lasting benefits to our residents. That’s why it’s so important that we hear directly from the people of Everett as we move forward.” The meeting is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.