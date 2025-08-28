DiDomenico speaks at the National Conference of State Legislatures Education Panel

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently attended The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) 2025 Legislative Summit hosted in Boston and he was asked to join the education panel during the 3-day event. It was a spotlight on the state of education in Massachusetts, where DiDomenico highlighted his literacy bill, and discussed our education system’s strengths and challenges. The Senator was joined by Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Pedro Martinez; Senator Jason Lewis; State Representative Alice Peisch; State Representative Ken Gordon; and Harvard Professor, Paul Reville.

“It was a pleasure discussing education policy and sharing ideas about how we can provide the best learning experience for our children with colleagues and experts,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “This immersive event gave my team and me the opportunity to learn from legislators, staff, and organizations from all 50 states, and talk about some of the wisdom our state has to offer as well.”

The goal of this NCSL event is to connect legislators and staff from across the nation at a conference with expert speakers and policy sessions about issues that legislators are working on in their own states.