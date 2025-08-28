FKO awarded afterschool provider contract for Everett Public Schools

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO), a leader in out-of-school time programming, has been awarded the contract to provide afterschool and out-of-school-time care for Everett Public School students beginning this fall. FKO has a long and trusted history in the Everett community, having served children and families within the city of Everett since 2007.

“We are honored to partner with Everett Public Schools,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Executive Director of FKO. “Our team is excited to connect with families, collaborate with the schools, and provide the high-quality programming that FKO is known for.”

Starting September 3, 2025, FKO will offer school-based programming for children in grades K through 5 at six school sites throughout the city. Under the district leadership of Deniece Rodriguez, FKO programs will operate at the following school sites: Keverian School, Lafayette School, Madeline English School, Parlin School, Webster School, and Whittier School. Programs will run Monday through Friday. On regular school days, programs will operate from school dismissal until 6:00 p.m. On no-school days, such as school vacation weeks, programming will run from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. FKO’s programming features hands-on learning, enrichment activities, physical movement, and social-emotional learning, all delivered by an experienced and caring team of educators.

FKO has a tuition set at $28 per day. However, scholarships are available for any family in need. Families interested in financial assistance are encouraged to complete a scholarship application prior to enrollment. Additional enrollment information is available at www.fkoafterschool.org.

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is a leading provider of high-quality afterschool north of Boston. With nearly forty years of experience, FKO programs offer safe and nurturing environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive beyond regular school hours.