Obituaries 8-27-2025

Dr. Peter Masucci, Jr.

Beloved Physician

Dr. Peter E. Masucci, Jr., 77, of Newbury, MA and formerly of Boxford and Melrose, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 10 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Peter lived a life dedicated to family and friends, touching the hearts of everyone who knew him. Born in Everett on March 14, 1948, Peter grew up in Revere, the son of Peter E. Masucci, Sr. and Lillian DiTucci Masucci, on Vane Street — right down the road from the future love of his life.

Family was at the center of Peter’s world. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna (Manchur) Masucci; his children, Kimberly and her fiancé, Forrest of Exeter, NH, Peter and his wife, Heather of Swampscott, Jennifer and her husband, Craig of San Antonio, TX, and Kathryn of Sugar Land, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanne, and her husband, Michael Samoszuk, of Henderson, NV. His pride and joy were his 10 grandchildren: Ashleigh, Karly, Colin, Johnny, Kathryn, Rosalind, Madelyn, Giavanna, Steven, and Skylar. He gave them all the love — and most of the ice cream.

Peter was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1966. He earned his undergraduate degree from Boston University (1970), his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine (1974) and completed his pediatric internship and residency at Brown University Medical School (1977). Together, Peter and Donna opened their own practice, where Peter became the first pediatrician in the history of Everett. For 45 years, he was dedicated to the community and beyond, caring for countless children from the day they were born until adulthood. While running an office was their job, caring for the children was their passion. Peter worked well into his 70’s trying to reach the impossible goal of seeing every one of his patients graduate despite continually taking on new patients.

Peter served as the Chief of Pediatrics for the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, as well as an Associate Clinical Professor at Tufts University Medical School. He served as a school physician for both the city of Revere and the city of Everett. For his entire career, he was a member of the physician staff of Melrose Wakefield Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. In 1995, he became Vice President of the Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care of Everett, a nonprofit dedicated to health care access and education for individuals and families in Everett and surrounding communities. For Peter’s unwavering dedication to the communities he served, he was honored with the Community Service Excellence Award by Children’s Hospital (2003) and the Humanitarian Award from the Italian American Society of Everett (2000).

From his days playing stickball in the streets of Revere to his cherished time as a founding player of the Boxford Bears Men’s Softball Team, Peter was a die-hard Boston sports fan. He was a longtime member of the Friends of Boston University Hockey. Peter had a passion for music — from the Beatles to Dean Martin to the Mamas and the Papas. The Phantom of the Opera was his favorite musical. He was inseparable from his current puppy, Roman, and his beloved former dog, Faith.

Peter saw little distinction between friends and family. He lived by a code he called “La Famiglia,” where family is defined not by blood but by the never-ending love we have for one another. He wanted all of his friends, family, and patients to know how much he cherished each and every one of you he was able to meet along his journey.

The family of Peter extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Richard Benetti, Dr. Shadi Khalil, Dr. Attila Nakeeb, Dr. Gary Winzelberg, and the many dedicated nurses, medical assistants, and healthcare professionals of Beth Israel Lahey Hospital, Burlington MA who provided compassionate, around-the-clock care. We are also deeply grateful to the devoted staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA, for their unwavering support and kindness during this time.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home of Saugus for handling the private burial with dignity and professionalism, and for the comfort they offered our family.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a future date. Peter’s story will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to share an ice cream with someone you love and make a donation to Care Dimensions Kaplan Family Hospice House-Danvers, MA in memory of Peter. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Roy Templeton

Past Exalted Ruler of the Saugus-Everett, Lodge of Elks, # 642.

Roy Templeton, of Everett passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 surrounded by his loving wife of 49 years, Phyllis (Anderson) and many generous caretakers. Roy also leaves his son, Mark, of Apollo, Florida.

Roy worked for United Airlines as a Ramp Serviceman, retiring after 40 years of dedicated service. He served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. Roy was a Life Member and was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Saugus-Everett, Lodge of Elks, # 642.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Agnes (Morley) and his in-laws, Alfred and Marion Anderson and their adult children: Shirley and Joseph Mielel John Anderson,; Robert and Jean Anderson, Donald and Edith Anderson, Arthur and Rosemary Anderson, Dorothy and Ernest Dabrieo, Evelyn and Raymond Guelli and Robert Hatch. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Marion Hatch and Nancy Anderson as well as many godchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett were held on Monday, August 25 followed by a Funeral Mass and Interment with U.S. Navy Military Honors at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Donations in Roy’s memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, Everett, MA; the National Kidney Foundation, Gift Processing, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett.