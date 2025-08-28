DeMaria announces September Council on Aging programming and events

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events, along with new and recurring programming, that are intended for adults aged 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• SHINE Counseling: On the first Wednesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., receive help with choosing health insurance coverage from a Mystic Valley SHINE representative. Appointments are required. Please visit Joanne at the Connolly Center or call 617-394-2260.

• September Senior Social: On Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., join Mayor DeMaria and the Council on Aging for the monthly Senior Social. The COA will be serving a delicious that includes garden salad, minestrone soup, roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, coffee and dessert. Join with some friends and dance to the tunes of DJ Tommy Sheehan. Please see Cathi at the Connolly Center to purchase a ticket between August 26 and Sept. 2.

• Blood Pressure Checks/Ask a Nurse: A nurse from the Health Department will be available every Tuesday beginning Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Connolly Center to perform blood pressure checks. The nurse will also answer any health-related questions. Please arrive at 8:30 to sign in with Joanne.

• Pizza and a Presentation: On Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m., a representative from The Carroll Center for the Blind will deliver a presentation on the struggles of vision loss and offer resources that are available. Pizza will be served following the presentation. Please reserve a spot with Cathi at the Connolly Center by Saturday, Sept. 6.

• Art at the Connolly Center: Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Council on Aging is excited to once again host the Everett Arts Association at the Connolly Center for the fall session. Instructor Ilia will be available to guide participants in the medium of their choice throughout this 12-week course. For more information, please call Anne LoConte at 617-387-7797.

• Lunch and Movie: On Thursday, Sept. 18, beginning at 1 p.m., join the Council on Aging for the monthly lunch and movie event. Enjoy a delicious lunch that includes a garden salad, spaghetti and meatballs. Following lunch, stick around for a showing of the film “You Gotta Believe.” Based on a true story, an underdog youth baseball team dedicates their season to a teammate’s ailing father and makes it all the way to the 2002 Little League World Series. Reservations are required. Please sign up with Cathi at the Connolly Center by Friday, Sept. 12.

• Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: On Friday, Sept. 12, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the Connolly Center, join the Council on Aging for an exciting event in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Experience lively entertainment and delicious food. Reservations must be made for this event from Sept. 2 through Sept. 9. Please visit the COA office to register.

For more information about any of these events, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center or call directly by dialing 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260.