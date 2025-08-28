100th Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas & Damian coming soon

Gloria Gaynor, Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC, OTown, All 4 One, LFO, Ryan Cabrera, The Platters, The Drifters, and The Coasters headline the annual 4 Day Feast

It’s that time of year again when the streets of East Cambridge will come alive for the 100th Annual Grand Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian on September 4, 5, 6 & 7 on Warren, Cambridge and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The four-day fun family event features a wide variety of sweet and savory food, a beer garden, amusement rides, games, parades and music that spans decades of dance, pop, and rock. Festivities begin on Thursday, September 4 at 6:00pm when Saints Cosmas and Damian accompanied by members of the Society, the North End Marching Band, and the faithful process from their permanent home at 17 Porter Street in East Cambridge to the outdoor chapel overlooking the festival concourse on Warren and Porter Streets. At 7:00pm, a special healing service with the holy relics of Saints Cosmas and Damian will take place at the outdoor chapel.

The Thursday night entertainment will begin at 6:00pm with a performance by local favorite the Wildfire Band followed by the legendary Grammy award winner Gloria Gaynor singing her mega hits such as, “I Will Survive”, “Never Can Say Goodbye”, “Reach Out (I’ll Be There)”, “I Am What I Am” and more. Gaynor will make sure everyone is dancing in the streets!

On Friday night the entertainment begins at 6:00pm and Samantha Rae takes the stage with her band. After her performance the Pop2000 Tour makes its stop at the Feast with Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, OTown, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Don’t miss this exciting and high energy show by some the biggest recording artists of the 2000’s. They will not disappoint!

On Saturday, the festivities begin at 1:00pm as the savory aromas of pizza, fried dough, Italian sausages, peppers, zeppoles, and much more permeate the air around Cambridge, Porter, and Warren Streets, along with continuous entertainment throughout the day night, including Dom Catino’s Sounds of Sinatra show, Boston’ Own Trifecta, and SeaBreeze with Stephen Savio.

At 6:30pm Saints Cosmas and Damian accompanied by members of the Society, the North End Marching Band, the award winning Everett High School Marching Band and the faithful process from their permanent home at 17 Porter Street to the outdoor chapel.

Beginning at 8:00pm Saturday night on the Cambridge Street Stage, 1990’s hit machine and Grammy Award winner, All 4 One performs their many hits including their #1 Billboard chart sensation, “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That”! They are followed by international recording sensation

Joey McIntyre from New Kids On The Block. He will be singing NKOTB hits and his own songs from his Freedom Tour. Don’t miss “Please Don’t Go Girl”, “Freedom”, “Own This Town”, and much more.

The grand finale of the Feast on Sunday begins at 10:30am with an outdoor Mass in honor of the Healing Saints Cosmas and Damian on the Warren Street Stage. At 1:30pm the grand procession with the Saints, accompanied by the North End Marching Band and Italian American Marching Band, winds through the streets of East Cambridge and Somerville as it has for 100 years. Don’t miss this highlights at 3:00pm on Washington Street in Somerville and 5:00pm at the corner of Cambridge and Warren Street in East Cambridge.

Local favorites such as Smokin’ Joe and his band entertain throughout the day as the food and fun flow through the streets. The parade arrives back on Warren Street at 7:00pm for a welcome back confetti celebration followed by a performance by the world famous The Platters and friends The Drifters and The Coasters”! Come hear all time favorites such as “Only You”, “Under the Boardwalk”, “Yakety Yak” and so much more from these three iconic groups. In addition, parking is available in Twin City Plaza next to the feast all weekend. Come have a bite to eat, go on a ride, play a game, and enjoy all of our great free entertainment. See you at the Feast! For Feast and vendor information, call (617) 407-1256 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org.