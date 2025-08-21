Massport to Begin Runway Safety Work at Boston Logan

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) will be undertaking important runway safety work in September, where an Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) will be installed at the end of Runway 27. Maintaining and improving Boston Logan’s runways is critical to the safety of all who use the airport. To accommodate the construction, Runway 9-27 will be closed for 75 days starting on Sept. 2.

This project requires two 75-day closures of the runway over the next year. The first closure will begin on September 2, 2025, and the second will begin after July 1, 2026. While this runway is closed, there will be an impact on the number of planes that can land and take off at Boston Logan. This could cause delays, especially if there are other impacts due to the weather or diversions, among other situations.

The goal of this project is to enhance safety for aircraft, passengers and crew during emergency situations by improving the Runway Safety Area (RSA) at the end of Runway 27, in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) design and safety standards. A deck for the EMAS will be constructed partially in the water, however this project does not extend the runway or change its operational capacity. Construction activity will take place seven days a week. Work hours for noise-producing work are as follows: Monday-Friday 7AM to 7PM, Saturday 8AM to 7PM and Sunday 9AM to 7 PM.

EMAS is a vital safety system at Boston Logan and other airports located near water or ground elevation changes. This system is made of lightweight collapsible material that is designed to stop a plane that has overshot the runway. Due to the geography around the airport, this system is extremely important and is a FAA-approved method for achieving safety standards. This system is used at airports around the world and has prevented innumerable serious accidents. Boston Logan currently has two other EMAS systems in use, one at the end of Runway 22R and the other at the end of Runway 33L.