Everett Public Libraries Host FRED Talks at the Parlin Library

The Everett Public Libraries proudly welcomed community members to the Parlin Memorial Library on August 14 for the inaugural evening of FRED Talks, a new program named in honor of the library’s namesake, Frederick Parlin.

The series invites residents to create and share presentations on topics they are passionate about, and the response from the community was enthusiastic. This first night featured a wide range of thought-provoking presentations, including “Re-evaluating Herodotus,” “5 Things that Don’t Make Sense about the Brain,” “In-TEA-resting Facts about Tea,” “The Transmission of Memory in the Case of Bois Caiman” and more.

The evening was filled with engaging discussions, laughter and lively conversation as speakers and attendees came together to share knowledge and ideas.

“I learned so much from the different presentations, and it seemed like everyone had a good time asking questions,” said Aubri Skaggs-Brads, Information Services Librarian. “We hope to host more events like this, where our patrons can share the topics that are important to them. Keep an eye out for more opportunities in the future.”

The Everett Public Libraries extend their gratitude to all of the presenters and community members who made the first FRED Talks a success.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, please visit www.everettpubliclibraries.org or contact the Parlin Memorial Library at 617-394-2300.