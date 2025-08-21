Everett’s Davi Rangel to Attend Berklee This Fall

Seventeen young musicians from Boston and beyond including Davi Rangel from Everett will be attending Berklee on a full scholarship courtesy of Berklee City Music. He is currently a Berklee City Music student at City Music Boston High School Academy and will start at Berklee this fall, where he is interested in studying professional music.

The recipients are participants in Berklee City Music, a nonprofit program that delivers high-quality contemporary music education to youth from under-resourced communities at low or no cost. The program also includes the City Music Network, an association of 47 community organizations that serve more than 60,000 students in the US, Canada, and Latin America each year. City Music provides pre-college support to help students have a pathway to Berklee and provides advising support while they are enrolled.

This year, Berklee City Music funded 22 scholarships for entering students, worth approximately $400,000. Sixteen students were given four-year, full-tuition Berklee City Music and Berklee College of Music scholarships, with eight of those students also receiving City Music Housing scholarships. Additionally, one student was awarded a Berklee City Music partial-tuition scholarship ahead of the fall semester.

Berklee City Music celebrated the scholarship recipients in a ceremony and concert on August 5 at the Berklee Performance Center. The evening was hosted by Malaysian performer and lyricist Zamaera who is rewriting the narrative of being a female rapper in Southeast Asia. An independent artist and founder of Mean Malay Entertainment, she released an acclaimed EP, Z vs Z, and created Queendomfest, Malaysia’s first all-female music festival, backed by the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital.

The scholarship presentation and concert marked the end of Berklee’s Aspire: Five-Week Music Performance Intensive, where dozens of students attended the program on Berklee City Music Summer Scholarships.