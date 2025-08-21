Everett School Committee At Large Candidate James A. Booker Challenges Voters

Candidate Booker with his wife Linda and Granddaughters Lucy, Bella and Raven.

James A. Booker candidate for School Committee At Large challenges Everett voters to change the history of voting by casting votes for School Committee At Large. According to everettIndependent.com an unofficial total of 3,802 ballots were left blank in the 2023 election for School Committee At Large. Candidate for School Committee At Large Booker, states that each vote cast for a School Committee and School Committee At Large candidate is a vote for our future and should be the responsibility of all. Booker states that the Everett School Committee along with Education Professionals, Parents, Students and all other residents mold what should be considered the direction of today and tomorrow for the City of Everett. James A. Booker candidate for Everett School Committee At Large would like your vote to help change history in the city by reducing the blank votes and allowing your voice to be heard. Please check your voter registration at www.ballotready.com. Vote James A. Booker School Committee At Large this November 5, 2025!

James A. Booker is an active municipal employee in Everett sitting on the Disability Commission since 2021. Booker has a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology from Stonehill College (2012) and a Masters of Science in Human Services from Walden University (2017). Booker retired in 2023 with 16 years experienced in Mental Health working as a manager with the Developmentally Disabled. Booker is the Founder and President of the Sober Shuttle, Inc. here in Everett working with those suffering with addiction and homelessness since 2009. Booker is a father of 2 and grandfather of 3 school-aged girls of 6, 10 and 12. Having a middle grandchild confined to a wheelchair since birth has given Booker a unique perspective on the needs of limited and disabled students. All diverse students and students with disabilities including their families should be treated equally and supported with respect and dignity. James A. Booker believes in inclusion for the School Committee, allowing teachers, parents, students and all resident voices to be heard through active and proficient communication.

Booker believes that “Strong Education with a Strong Commitment yields Strong Results”, so on November 5, 2025 let your voice be heard and vote James A. Booker School Committee At Large here in the great City of Everett.