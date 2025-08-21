DiDomenico Delivers Millions for district in Final Budget Signing

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico delivered $625,000 for organizations and schools in the district and successfully advocated for increasing or maintaining steady funding across various essential statewide programs in the Fiscal Year 2026 state budget passed by the Senate, House, and signed by the Governor. These local investments will bolster antipoverty nonprofit organizations, education programs, and school arts departments across Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea and Everett. Additionally, the funding and language DiDomenico secured in the budget for statewide programs will expand health care services for those in need, strengthen food security programs, help lift families out of poverty, fill funding gaps for childcare, aid housing assistance programs, and support education programming for all students.

The state’s new Fiscal Year 2026 budget was approved on a bipartisan basis in both chambers, and it neither raises taxes on residents and businesses nor spends dollars from the state’s stabilization fund—also known as the ‘Rainy Day Fund’—which currently stands at a historic $8.1 billion. These stabilization funds are critical for safeguarding the Commonwealth’s economic security amid imminent federal funding cuts.

“This budget will directly benefit students, patients, commuters, tenants, and homeowners in my district and throughout the Commonwealth,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am proud to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organizations and schools in my district and ensure stable funding for some of the state’s most impactful education, food insecurity, and anti-poverty programs that provide vital services for our residents. I want to thank Senate President Spilka and Chair Rodrigues for all their work ushering through this impactful budget that will benefit our residents now and promote our state’s success into the future.”

Senator DiDomenico’s local amendments totaling $625,000 will support area organizations:

– Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee

– Cambridge Nonprofit Coalition

– Chelsea Black Community

– Community Action Programs Inter-City (CAPIC)

– East End House

– Eliot Family Resource Center

– Everett Haitian Community Center

– Global Arts Live

– Harvest on Vine

– Just-A-Start Biomedical Careers program

– Kennedy Center

– La Comunidad

– Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts (LUMA)

– Margaret Fuller House

– Cambridge Public Schools Theater Program

– Chelsea High School Music Program

– Courageous Sailing

– Everett High School Music Program

– Girls on the Run

– La Vida Scholars

– Loop Lab

Senator DiDomenico’s statewide amendments totaling approximately $750,000 will support:

The ALS Association of Massachusetts offers life-changing services and equipment that ensures individuals with ALS live a higher quality of life and receive the support and care they deserve.

The Boston Housing Authority supports thousands of low- and moderate-income families across Boston with their critical housing needs.

The Pediatric Palliative Care program provides invaluable comprehensive care for children living with life-limiting or end of life illnesses, as well as support for their families.

Senator DiDomenico’s successful advocacy prioritizing funding for state programs includes:

$360 million for the Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) grant program, which is matched with $115 million in funds from the Early Education and Care Operational Grant Fund, for a total investment of $475 million. Despite the loss of federal funds after the COVID pandemic, the Commonwealth has maintained this vital early education program which has lowered costs for families and increased opportunities for teachers in the field.

$517.6 million for income-eligible early education and child care.

$20 million for grants to Head Start programs to promote school readiness for young children in low-income households.

$50.5 million for the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program to ensure individuals and families across our state have access to food when in need.

$20.1 million for the Healthy Incentives Program to support healthy food access for households in need.

$35 million for Family Resource Centers (FRCs) to maintain mental health resources available to families.

$3.1 million for the Boston, Cambridge and Everett fire department hazardous material response teams.

$20.6 million for employment services programs to help people with lower incomes move toward economic security

$15.5 million for the Commonwealth Preschool Partnership Initiative (CPPI), matching $5 million in general revenue for a total of $20.5 million, to support a pathway to universal pre-kindergarten expansion, including in Gateway Cities and the Summer Step Up program.

$15 million for early literacy initiatives and programs.

$1.25 million for the Young Mothers Experiencing Acute Trauma Pilot Program, a behavioral intervention program that works to stabilize and support young women, most of whom are mothers, who are traumatized survivors of abuse and neglect.

$1.25 million for the Prostate Cancer Action Council.

Maintain the annual child’s clothing allowance, providing $500 per child for eligible families to buy clothes for the upcoming school year.

Fully annualizes the Fiscal Year 2025 10% increase to Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) and Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled and Children (EAEDC) benefit levels to help families move out of deep poverty. Additionally, the budget ensures that pregnant women can access TAFDC, regardless of where they are in their pregnancy.

Senator DiDomenico’s policy amendments will:

Instruct the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to collect data on sex and relationship education in public schools so that we can understand what students in our state are being taught about an important subject.