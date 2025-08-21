Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, Night Shift Brewing (87 Santilli Hwy). Wednesday, August 27th at 6pm. This month we will be reading The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at Night Shift Brewing to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 2-3pm. Join us for board games on Mondays and multiplayer video games on Wednesdays! For ages 12 and up.

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, August 25th at 6:00 pm. Geraldine Brooks Horse is a novel of art and science, love and obsession, and our unfinished reckoning with racism. 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, August 28th at 12pm. In G.M. Malliet’s Death of a Cozy Writer, Sir Adrian Beauclerk-Fisk writes mystery novels and torments his children with threats of disinheritance. When his eldest son is found dead, Detective Chief Inspector St. Just is brought in to investigate. (Amazon) See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Tea Time, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, August 28th from 3-4:30pm. You are formally invited to afternoon tea and fun activities at the Parlin Library!This week we will be Scrapbooking our Family History, so be prepared to bring a few photos of your loved ones. Registration for this event is required, so please sign up online or call 617-394-2300. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, August 25th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 27th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 27th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Mixed Media Crafts Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 30th at 11am. Enjoy learning and develop your imagination! Recommended for ages 5-12. Registration is required, sign up online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, August 26th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Wednesday, August 27th at 10 AM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend. Please visit: www.petsandpeoplefoundation.org to learn more about their mission of serving their communities.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.