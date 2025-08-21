DeMaria and Community bid Farewell to Father Albert John Baskar as He Departs for Rome

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently met with Father Albert John Baskar, who has served the Immaculate Conception Parish in Everett for the past year, to wish him well before departing for Rome, Italy, to assume a new leadership role with his congregation.

Originally from India, Father John Baskar has been a valued member of the Everett faith community during his time in the city. While his departure will be felt by many, he will now take on the important responsibility of managing the finances of the congregation in Rome.

“It was an honor to meet Father John Baskar and to wish him well as he takes on this important new role,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The City of Everett is grateful for the time he spent serving the Immaculate Conception Parish and for the contributions he made to our community.”

During the farewell, Mayor DeMaria was also joined by Rev. Joseph Chacha Marwa and Father Mathias Chungu. Rev. Chacha Marwa is the administrator of the Immaculate Conception Parish and has served as a priest for 20 years, including extensive work with the Society of African Missions (SMA). Father Chungu has served as a priest for 12 years and has contributed significantly to the SMA in Zambia.

The City of Everett extends its gratitude to Father John Baskar for his service and contributions to the community and wishes him success in his new role in Rome.