You’re Invited!

Art Lab welcomes the Everett community to an outdoor exhibition, Social Sculptures, featuring seven artists from our youth apprenticeship program, Listening Works. The artists will be presenting their personal pieces and engaging viewers in conversations about their work. This free event will be held Friday, August 22 from 3:30-6:30 pm at Glendale Park. Come experience powerful, personal works of art created by young local talent, enjoy meaningful dialogue, and celebrate creativity in our community.