Willcox, Firicano Launch ‘Stay Strong, Stay Focused’ Foundation

Special to the Independent

Congratulations to Michael Firicano and Dennis Willox on an incredible kickoff event held July 31 at Kowloon for their new ‘Stay Strong, Stay Focused’ Foundation.

It was amazing to see so many familiar faces come out to support such a meaningful cause. The room was packed – filled with laughter, heart, and hometown pride.

There was delicious Chinese food and non-stop laughs thanks to comedians David Russo, Sean O’Brien Jr., Danny Gillis, and host Cristian Trotter.

Music kept the vibe going with DJ Ricky Freni spinning, and a big thanks to Hill Zhou for capturing it all behind the lens.

To learn more, donate, or get involved with Stay Strong, Stay Focused, reach out to Michael Firicano or Dennis Willcox.Submitted by AnnMarie LaFauci, publisher/editor of InBoston Magazine.