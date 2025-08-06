Everett Earns 2025 Housing Choice Community Designation

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is proud to announce that the City of Everett has been designated a 2025 Housing Choice Community by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This distinction, awarded by the Healey-Driscoll Administration, recognizes communities making meaningful progress in expanding housing opportunities and keeping homes affordable. Everett is one of only 43 cities and towns statewide to receive the designation this year, earning eligibility for exclusive state grants and programs that support housing, city planning and local infrastructure.

“The high cost of housing is one of the greatest challenges facing Massachusetts residents, and communities across the state are stepping up to meet it,” said Governor Maura Healey. “It’s great that these 43 cities and towns are doing the work to create more reasonably-priced homes, support their residents and lead by example. The Housing Choice designation is one of the many ways we partner with communities to help them build housing and lower costs for us all.”

Between 2020 and 2024, Everett added 2,945 new housing units, a 16.2% increase in its total housing stock. That growth ranks Everett second in the state by percentage increase (narrowly behind Nantucket) and third in total units added, trailing only behind Boston and Plymouth. Remarkably, Everett accounted for more than 5% of all new housing built in Massachusetts during this period (2,945 out of 57,049 units).

“The best way to tackle the housing crisis is by building more homes, and we’re doing just that,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This recognition is a testament to Everett’s commitment to thoughtful, forward-looking growth. We’re building a city where families, seniors and young people can all find a place to call home.”

As part of its approach to responsible housing growth, the City of Everett has implemented forward-thinking policies to reduce congestion and protect the quality of life for residents. One such policy ensures that residents of new developments built in the past four years are not eligible for city parking stickers, helping to limit the number of additional vehicles on local streets.

In addition, many of these new developments have revitalized formerly blighted or contaminated sites, turning underused land into vibrant residential communities. The city has prioritized smart and intentional growth, focusing on meeting housing needs without overburdening local infrastructure or services.

To earn the Housing Choice designation, municipalities must meet specific housing production goals and demonstrate progress on local policies that support affordability, sustainable development and livability.

For more information on the benefits Everett will receive by being designated a Housing Choice Community, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/housing-choice-designation-participating-grantbenefit-programs.