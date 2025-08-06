MBTA Continues to Make Improvements to Bus and Subway Service

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) today announced improvements this fall to subway and bus schedules, which go into effect on August 24. The MBTA typically adjusts service schedules quarterly to reflect the levels of service being delivered.

Among the changes, six more bus routes will begin operating every 15 minutes or better every day, and several routes will see routing improvements to better serve riders and communities, such as Route 62 now operating seven days a week for consistent service to the Bedford VA Hospital and Route 220 again serving the Hingham Ferry Terminal for improved multimodal connections as well as other upgrades.

Riders are strongly encouraged to check schedules in advance, which will be fully available soon, and use the MBTA’s Trip Planner as well as the MBTA Go app to view live information.

Subway Frequency

Improvements This Fall

Beginning August 24:

Red Line frequency will improve every day with the number of weekday trips increasing by 3% and the time between trains during peak hours on weekdays decreasing by about 30 seconds.

Orange Line frequency will improve every day due to faster observed turnaround times with the new car fleet. The number of weekday trips will also increase by 9% with the time between trains during peak hours on weekdays decreased by about 30 seconds.

Blue Line frequency will improve slightly on weekdays.

Weekend Green Line schedules will adjust slightly to better reflect actual trip times, and Mattapan Line schedules will adjust to better reflect actual trip times every day.

More information will be available soon at mbta.com/ServiceChanges.

Bus Service Improvements This Fall

Beginning August 24, notable bus upgrades this fall include:

Route 1, 15, 22, 23, 28, 31: These six routes will become Frequent Bus Routes with service every 15 minutes or better all day, every day during operating hours.

Route 15: Service will extend past St. Peter’s Square to Fields Corner Station for all trips.

Routes 62 and 76: Routes 62 and 76 will operate as separate routes with more frequent service (the combined Route 62/76 will be discontinued). Route 62 will run seven days a week, including on Sundays, which it did not previously, bringing consistent bus service to the Bedford VA Hospital as well as more direct service to Lexington, Arlington, Cambridge, and Red Line connections at Alewife. Route 76 will operate each weekday. Both routes will be more frequent at peak times.

Route 90: Pending roadway changes from the City of Somerville, service will resume via Cross Street and Broadway. This will maintain service along Cross Street while the MBTA shares plans with the public about future changes to Route 88/90 service.

Route 220: Service will resume operating to the Hingham Ferry Terminal for improved connectivity to the Hingham Ferry and other retail destinations.

Routes 4, 92, and 93: Service will resume operating in the Congress Street bus lane near Haymarket due to the southbound roadway reopening after construction closures.

Route 716: The new seasonal Saturday service pilot connecting Mattapan to recreational opportunities at Houghton’s Pond will continue through October 11.

Some bus routes will also shift trip times to improve service frequency and reliability. The full list of upcoming bus service changes will be available soon at mbta.com/buschanges and mbta.com/ServiceChanges.

2025 Ferry Schedule

Changes

Hingham/Hull Ferry weekday service continues to operate year-round. Hingham/Hull Ferry weekend service will continue through October 12, 2025.

Charlestown Ferry weekday and weekend service continues to operate year-round.

East Boston Ferry will operate this season through November 30, 2025.

Lynn Ferry, Winthrop Ferry, and Quincy Ferry will operate this season on weekends through October 12, 2025, and on weekdays through November 26, 2025.

For more information, connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.