McGonagle Visits Veteran’s Inc. Facilities

Rep. Joe McGonagle toured the Veteran’s Inc. facilities in Shrewsbury and Worcester and discussed problems facing veterans of the Commonwealth. The House Chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs was joined by a few of his fellow committee members and colleagues who represent the area. The visit is one of many the Rep. is making in effort to enhance wellbeing for veterans and their families in Massachusetts.

“I was thrilled Veteran’s Inc. was eager for us to visit and tell us about their programs,” said McGonagle. “I’ve been seeing across the Commonwealth that many veterans don’t know the benefits that are available to them. As important as it is to keep veterans’ benefits growing, it doesn’t really help if people don’t know they can use them. I’m grateful for Vincent Cerrone, Denis Leary and their team at Veteran’s Inc. for continuing to support our veteran communities.”

Veterans Inc. is an organization committed to help Veterans regain self-sufficiency coordinating access to housing, employment and training, case management, food security, behavioral healthcare, suicide prevention, and women’s programs. Rep. McGonagle met with President and CEO Vincent Cerrone, Vice-President Denis Leary, and Division Manager Arlanna Coloines of Veteran’s Inc. He was joined by fellow committee members Rep. Estela Reyes of Lawrence and Rep. Justin Thurber of Somerset. They were also joined by Rep. Hannah Kane of Shrewsbury.