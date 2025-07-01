Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Dungeon and Dragons at the Library, Parlin Meeting Room, Monday, July 7th from 6-8:30Pm. A new adventure awaits at the library! Join our party and embark on an epic quest with other adventurers. NOTE: This is a multi-session campaign. When signing up, please make sure you are available for all four sessions. Space is limited to 6 players. Registration is required.

Podcasting Course, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 1st from 3-4:30pm. This multi-week course will not only teach you about the art of podcasting and its history, but how to create your own! Recommended for ages 12-16. Registration is required for this program and signing up secures your spot for all 7 weeks of the course. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Classics & Crafts Movie Night, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 8th at 6:30pm. Join us for a casual movie viewing where conversation is allowed and crafting is encouraged, featuring our favorite classic books on the big screen of the Parlin Meeting Room TV! BYO crafts and snacks, or borrow craft supplies from our library clubs. We’ll be watching Pride & Prejudice (2005) and viewers are recommended to be 14 years of age or older.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, July 10th at 12pm. In George Saunders Lincoln in the Bardo, it is February 1862. President Lincoln’s beloved son, Willie, dies. Newspapers report that a grief-stricken Lincoln returns, alone, to the crypt several times to hold his boy’s body. From that seed of historical truth, comes the story of love, loss and a struggle over young Willie’s soul. (Amazon) See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Gardner Museum Art Heist, Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, July 10th at 7pm. Come hear Pulitzer Prize- winning Boston Globe journalist Steve Kurkjian, author of Master Thieves, talk about the famous theft of priceless works of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum. The case is still unsolved, and the investigation included an FBI search of an Everett home.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, July 12th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. Settle into a cozy space with a book, or choose one from our selections, and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no discussions – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and reads will be provided. All are welcome!

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

El Reino: A Bilingual Story Hour, Parlin Meeting Room Monday July 7th at 11 AM. – Join us for a fun and interactive bilingual program where we will use our imaginations to search for wild animals. Children will wear a safari outfit and look through binoculars as they learn about different animals. There will be singing, dancing, musical instruments and crafts. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn in English and Spanish.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, July 7thth from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 9th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday July 9th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, July 10th and 11th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, July 11th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Despicable Me 4 with your friends and family.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, July 12th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, July 7th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. Stay engaged and connect with your peers! No registration required. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, July 8th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! We’ve got sketchbooks (first come, first served), creative prompts, still life setups, and a room full of fellow sketch artists. Drop in once a week and bring your creativity. For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Graphic Novel & Manga Book Club, Wednesday, July 9th at 4 PM. Join our monthly teen book group at Shute Library, focused on graphic novels & manga! We will be discussing ¡Ay, Mija! by Christin Suggs. No registration is needed! For ages 14 to 18. We meet every second Wednesday at 4 PM unless otherwise noted on our calendar. Limited copies are available for borrowing at our circulation desk.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Book & Movie Club Shute Meeting Room. Mondays @ 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch Charlotte’s Web. Can you answer the question: which was better, the book or the movie? Recommended for children 8 and up.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break! *Registration is not required. *Open to children of all ages. *Parents and guardians are welcome to join in, or have their own book discussion.

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, July 9th from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! We’ll play games, try out cool exercises, and have a great time making music together. No experience needed—just bring your voice and get ready to have fun! This program is recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?