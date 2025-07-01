Everett High School Graduates Enlisted in the Military Receive Advice, Well Wishes at City’s Monthly Luncheon for Veterans

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett recently hosted the monthly luncheon for veterans at the Edward G. Connolly Center.

The City’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs was pleased to be joined by Everett High School (EHS) graduates Albert Ferreras and Cayden Bairos. Ferreras will be joining the United States Army Reserve and Bairos will be joining the United States Marine Corps.

The two young men will be leaving to begin boot camp soon and had the opportunity to enjoy a meal and meet veterans, ask questions, and receive important advice from those who served across different branches of the military. Before their departure, the two gentlemen received parting gifts from the City’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs to keep as mementos.

“These luncheons provide an opportunity for our veterans to come together, learn about helpful services, and remain connected with each other and our Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank Albert and Cayden for joining us for this event, as well as all of the veterans who attended. I’d also like to thank our Council on Aging team for their assistance with preparing and serving this month’s meal.”

The monthly Veterans Luncheon events provide an opportunity for veterans to join together, learn about services and programs that are available, and connect with Department of Veterans’ Affairs staff, while enjoying a free lunch. All veterans are welcome to participate. To know when the next Veterans Luncheon will take place, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list.