Dr. Maura E. Sullivan, Joins Everett Bank’s Board of Directors

Special to the Independent

Everett Bank is pleased to announce that Dr. Maura E. Sullivan, MD, a primary care pediatrician at Pediatricians, Inc. in Winchester, has joined its Board of Directors.

A pediatrician since 1996, Dr. Sullivan currently serves as director of her practice, which has a mission to provide high-quality, personalized medical care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults using a collaborative approach.

From 2020 to 2024, she led the organization as president.

A staff pediatrician at Winchester Hospital, Dr. Sullivan, also serves as a clinical associate in Pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital and as adjunct staff pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan earned her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and her bachelor’s from the College of the Holy Cross. She holds board certification from the American Board of Pediatrics.

She joins the bank’s seven-member board, led by Chairman Dennis J. Leonard.

“Dr. Sullivan has an outstanding reputation within the local community. She is dedicated to caring for children and is trusted and respected by many,” said Richard J. O’Neil Jr., president / chief executive officer. “Our leadership is driven by decades of experience within and outside the banking industry. We welcome Dr. Sullivan’s passion and perspective and feel confident she will help us deliver the highest quality service to our customers and communities.”

Everett Bank has been a community bank for 135 years and has branch locations in Everett, Lynnfield and Woburn.

Visit everettbank.com to learn more.