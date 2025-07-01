Garcia Partners with GreenRoots to Champion Indoor Air Quality Legislation

Special to the Independent

Representative Judith Garcia, in partnership with Chelsea-based environmental justice organization GreenRoots and the Environmental Justice Table, is championing legislation to improve indoor air quality in some of the Commonwealth’s most overburdened communities.

H.2427, An Act to Improve Indoor Air Quality for Highly-Impacted Communities, co-filed by Rep. Garcia and Rep. Sam Montaño of Boston, addresses the often-overlooked dangers of indoor air pollution in public housing, schools, early education centers, and long-term care facilities—spaces that disproportionately affect residents of environmental justice communities like Chelsea and Everett.

“At its core, this bill is about equity and public health,” said Rep. Garcia. “Everyone—regardless of income, zip code, or background—deserves to breathe clean air in the places they live, learn, and heal. I’m proud to stand with GreenRoots and our environmental justice partners to make that vision a reality.”

The legislation establishes a statewide task force led by the Commissioner of Public Health to develop a coordinated strategy for identifying, monitoring, and addressing indoor air contaminants, including mold, ultrafine particulate matter, and black carbon. These pollutants are linked to serious health risks such as asthma, hypertension, and lung disease, particularly among children, seniors, and low-income families.

Under the bill, the Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Department of Environmental Protection, will be required to develop indoor air quality standards by the end of 2026—setting a first-ever regulatory baseline to protect indoor environments across Massachusetts.

“The air we breathe in our homes, schools and workplaces should not be detrimental to our health and well-being. Unfortunately, it is for so many people, especially in environmental justice communities that are disproportionately burdened by environmental toxins,” said GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni. “Innovative legislation such as An Act to Improve Air Quality for Highly-Impacted Communities, filed by Representatives Garcia and Montaño, will prioritize standards for improving indoor air quality. We are grateful to work hand in hand with these environmental justice and public health champions!”

The bill has also garnered strong support from a broad coalition of doctors, professors, researchers, and advocates, many of whom turned out in full force at the legislative hearing to deliver powerful testimony in favor of its passage.

Earlier this year, Rep. Garcia and GreenRoots attended a legislative briefing that brought together legislative supporters, environmental advocates, and community-based organizations to highlight the urgent need for action.

Rep. Garcia remains committed to working alongside GreenRoots and the broader Environmental Justice Table to advance the bill.