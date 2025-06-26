Everett Honors Departed Firefighters at Memorial Ceremony

The City of Everett joined with the Everett Fire Department (EFD) and Everett Fireman’s Relief Association for the annual Everett Firefighters Memorial Sunday on Sunday, June 8 at the Ferry Street fire station to honor all the departed members.

Led by Everett Fire Captain Derek Perretti, the service included an opening and closing prayer from Bishop Robert Brown and remarks from Fire Chief Joseph Hickey, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and State Senator Sal DiDomenico. In addition to their remarks, the ceremony included performances by the Everett High School (EHS) Choir.

The ceremony also included the roll call of the names of the firefighters who have since passed during the past year, which were Private Robert C. Benoit, Private Alfred A. Bova, Lieutenant John J. McCarthy, Captain Joseph H. Joyce Jr., and Deputy Chief Robert Rideout. Additionally, the ceremony also recognized the recent passing of retired firefighter Joseph A. Andreotti, as well as active-duty firefighter Paul Messana who last his battle to cancer. Immediately following the roll call, the memorial wreaths were placed by members of the IAFF Local 143 Firefighters Union and TAPS was played. At the conclusion of the ceremony, organizers thanked those in attendance and all were invited to partake in refreshments inside the Ferry Street Fire Station.

Firefighter Memorial Sunday is recognized throughout the Commonwealth on the second Sunday in June each year to honor all departed firefighters. The Everett Fire Department joins in this tradition every year to honor and remember the service of those who have since passed.