Thank You, Dianne Lees

By State Rep. Joe McGonagle

Someday, when I look back on my career as State Rep., I’ll be very proud of all the things I’ve accomplished. The legislation we’ve passed, the constituents served, etc. It’s been 12 years and they’ve been filled with many ups and downs. Through it all, there was one person who stood by my side and made it all possible. Dianne Lees was my legislative aide, constituent services director and most importantly, my friend. Sadly, Dianne passed away on June 15, at the age of 74 following a brief illness. I would not be where I am today without her and the City of Everett is a better place because of her.

Dianne came to work for my construction company 30 years ago and I am eternally grateful that she followed me to the State House. She worked tirelessly, every day to help the people of Everett. I’d wake up to emails she’d sent at 3 a.m. because she couldn’t sleep until she solved the problem. Whether it was an unemployment claim, issue with housing, an expiring passport the day of a trip or whatever else, Dianne didn’t stop until the job was done. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she handled dozens of new unemployment claims every single day, helping people get their much-needed benefits during a difficult time. When someone called in tears because they were told their housing was in jeopardy, Dianne spoke to them with kindness before doing everything to keep them housed. Whatever the call, be it an expired passport, suspended license, trouble with food stamps or even a letter of recommendation, Dianne got it done.

More than just her job, she helped the people of Everett as a way of life. Her door was always open for anyone and everyone. She loved to cook for others, frequently dropping off meals, inviting people over and hosting holidays. She loved to garden and share her food, especially her homemade pickles. She was an avid dog lover, especially the many German Shepards lucky enough to call her home. She checked in on you and followed up, making sure no one was forgotten.

Don’t get me wrong, she had a tough side too. That little Armenian woman could and would put you right in your place without hesitation. I used to always joke that she was my real boss and she’d scold me like a big sister does. It was part of this attitude that helped her be such a hard worker and someone who always expected the best of people.

When I posted to Facebook about her death, I was overwhelmed at the responses. “Dianne was an amazing woman and tremendous friend”, “She was a good soul and a great cook, always cooked for us at 66 Main Street”, “Her door on Corey Street was always open to everyone. It’s hard to believe that this little dynamo is now in heaven”, and perhaps my favorite, “She was the best. One of those truly great Everett people who others will never understand the differences she made every day. Never seeking fanfare and always under the radar doing good for others.”

Dianne, I will never be able to repay you for all you have done for me and this community. Thank you doesn’t cover it, but it’ll have to do for now. I’ll see you on the other side.