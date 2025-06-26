City of Everett Commemorates Juneteenth with Community Celebration

On Thursday, June 19, the City of Everett, in partnership with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), 98.1 The Urban Heat, Zion Church Ministries, and The World Famous D’Burger, hosted an event in celebration of Juneteenth at Baldwin Avenue Park.

The community united in celebration with live music, free food, and activities for all to partake in. The event featured live performances by DJ Troy, Janey David, Big Redd’s House, Rey Royale, and The Brothers Walk for an unforgettable day of music and unity.

“It was wonderful to see so many residents come together to enjoy music, food, and fellowship in celebration of Juneteenth,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’m proud that the City of Everett, alongside our dedicated partners, was able to bring the community together for a day filled with joy and connection. Events like this strengthen our city and honor the values we strive to uphold through our Everett for Everyone initiative.”

All of the upcoming City of Everett events can be found by visiting the events calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. Residents can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to stay updated. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @EverettGov_MA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the upcoming events.