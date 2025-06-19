DiDomenico Celebrates Bus Service Expansion with Local Celebrity and MBTA Advocate – Pari Kim

Senator DiDomenico recently attended a ribbon cutting for the expansion of EZRide transit service which now includes midday and weekend operations. DiDomenico celebrated the announcement with Transportation Secretary, Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Cambridge elected officials, local leaders, and a local resident, Pari Kim who has become famous through her role in Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum and her tireless advocacy for public transportation.

“There is no better person to celebrate a new public transit launch with, than Pari Kim (AKA Princess Pari),” said Senator DiDomenico. “The fare-free EZRide shuttle expansion in Cambridge will serve as a model for regional transit. By connecting the Green Line to the Red Line with fare-free service during the middle of the day and weekends, our residents will have greater access to jobs, education, healthcare, and other essential needs across Greater Boston.”