Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries Around Everett

Books and Brews, Night Shift Brewing (87 Santilli Hwy). Wednesday, June 25th at 6pm. Join us for the first meeting of our newest book group! The Everett Public Libraries is partnering with Night Shift Brewing and The Well Coffee House to discuss good books over good brews with great company! This month we will be reading Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at Night Shift Brewing to discuss the book.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, June 26th at 12pm. . Sash Bischof’s Sweet Fury is a thought-provoking look at F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tender is the Night. It is a critique of America’s deep-rooted misogyny and the narratives we tell ourselves Bishoff probes the blurred lines between victim and perpetrator and the true meaning of justice.See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Mindful Miles, Shute Front Door, Saturday, June 28th at 8 AM. Did you know walking boosts mood, heart health, and brain power? Walking with others also adds more wellness benefits! Start your day in a mindful way by joining us for Mindful Miles, – a relaxing morning walk starting from the Shute Memorial Library to multiple laps around Glendale Park. Walk at your own pace, for as long as you like. Just show up and breathe in the fresh air. This is intended for ages 18 and up. No registration is required.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, June 24th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, June 23rd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 25th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 25th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, June 28th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, June 24th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! We’ve got sketchbooks (first come, first served), creative prompts, still life setups, and a room full of fellow sketch artists. Drop in once a week and bring your creativity. For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Monday at 10 AM What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday May 8th from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?