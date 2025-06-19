Tree Dedicated in Memory of Stephen Patenaude

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently joined alongside students in grade 5, teachers, faculty, and elected officials, as well as the family of Stephen Patenaude, at the Lafayette School to dedicate a newly planted tree in honor of Mr. Patenaude.

Lafayette School Principal Janet Taylor led the dedication ceremony that included students and faculty who knew Patenaude. The speakers mentioned how kind, caring, and compassionate he was to those who knew him. They also mentioned how dedicated he was to always being there for his students when they needed help or were facing difficult challenges.

In honor of his memory, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) donated and planted the new paperbark maple tree. Not only will the tree provide shade during the summer heat, it will also serve as a reminder of what a wonderful teacher, colleague, and friend Mr. Patenaude was to so many in the Lafayette School. Additionally, all grade 5 students painted memory rocks and placed them around the new tree to individually pay tribute to him.

Mayor DeMaria would like to thank Principal Janet Taylor for inviting him be a part of this important day for the Lafayette School community.