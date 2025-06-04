Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesday June 3rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, June 2nd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 11th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday June 4th at 3pm.Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put their acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, June 5th and 6th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books.

Summer Reading Kickoff! Saturday, June 14th 11-1. Join us at the Parlin Library for a fun-filled day of reading challenges, games and special activities as we kick off this year’s Summer Reading Challenge; Color Our World. See website for details.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, June 14th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, June 3rd at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour! We’ve got sketchbooks (first come, first served), creative prompts, still life setups, and a room full of fellow sketch artists. For ages 14-18. Sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Graphic Novel & Manga Book Club, Wednesday, June 11th at 4 PM. Join our monthly teen book group at Shute Library, focused on graphic novels & manga! We will be discussing Maus: A Survivor’s Tale by Art Spiegelman. For ages 14 to 18. Limited copies are available for borrowing at our circulation desk.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?

Around Everett

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, June 12th at 12pm. A discussion of Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan.

Mindful Miles, Shute Front Door, Saturday, June 14th at 8 AM. Start your day in a mindful way by joining us for a relaxing morning walk around Glendale Park. Intended for ages 18 and up. No registration is required.