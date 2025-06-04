News in Brief

Everett Public Libraries to Kick Off Summer Reading Challenge

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Public Libraries (EPL) will host a Summer Reading Kickoff celebration on Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Parlin Memorial Library (410 Broadway).

This event will kick off the EPL’s Summer Reading Challenge. This year’s theme, “Color Our World: A Journey of Art and Creativity,” invites residents of all ages to explore how art can enrich the lives of many—from painting and music to storytelling and design. Read books, join fun events, earn prizes, and let the imagination shine. Whether a participant is discovering new passions or diving deeper into past skills, this summer is the chance to make the world your canvas.

Organized by Everett’s dedicated library team, the kickoff event promises something for everyone. Attendees can enjoy:

• Interactive art stations and crafts;

• Face Painting;

• Refreshments, music, and giveaways;

• Onsite registration for the Summer Reading Challenge.

Additionally, the Shute Memorial and Parlin Memorial libraries will be offering a wide array of programs, resources, and spaces that make it easier than ever for families to stay engaged, entertained, and learning all summer long.

“Having both the Parlin and Shute Libraries means more opportunities, more events, and more access for our community,” said Everett Public Libraries Director Kevin Sheehan.

Children’s Librarians Kristin McAuliffe and Valerie Terenzi have a variety of educational and entertaining programs on the calendar aiming to reduce the “summer slide,” when children experience a decline in their ability to read.

The Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 14 through August 24, encouraging readers of all ages to explore books, attend programs, and create art inspired by what they read. Participants can earn prizes for each challenge they complete in their Summer Reading Passport and take part in special events throughout the summer.

For more information, please visit www.everettpubliclibraries.org or contact the libraries directly at:

• Parlin Memorial Library: 410 Broadway | (617) 394-2300

• Shute Memorial Library: 781 Broadway | (617) 394-2308

Revere man sentenced in connection to 2022 Everett shooting

A Revere man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing ammunition in connection with a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Everett.

Kenneth Munoz, 27, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 70 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In December 2024, Munoz pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

On the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2022, three individuals fired over 20 shots in an Everett neighborhood, during which multiple houses were struck by stray bullets, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Munoz was identified as one of the shooters.

Due to prior convictions, including a 2017 state conviction for assault and battery on a family member and malicious destruction of property, Munoz is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

FUN-damental Basketball Camp Open to Boys and Girls in Local Area

The FUN-damental Basketball Camp, open to boys and girls in local area cities and towns, will be held July 21 to July 25, 2025 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, located at 59 Summer Street in Everett.

The camp will be held between the hours of 9:00 am and 1:00 pm for boys and girls entering grades 3 thru 8 as of September, 2025. The cost of the camp is $125.

Tony Ferullo, boys’ varsity basketball coach at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, will be the Director of the camp.

The purpose of the camp is:

To provide all campers with the fundamental tools to help them become better basketball players;

To create a positive atmosphere where the camper will learn and have fun at the same time; and

To instill the spirit of the game into all campers, and inspire them to continue playing the game either competitively or just for fun.

Each camper, who will receive a T-shirt and certificate, will participate in various drills, scrimmages and individual contests. Special guests will speak and share their personal basketball tips. An awards ceremony will take place on the last day of the camp, and parents and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information about the FUN-damental Basketball Camp, please contact

Camp Director Tony Ferullo: 857-312-7002 or [email protected].