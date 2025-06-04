Peter Napolitano, Running for Councilman, Ward One

Peter Napolitano.

Peter Napolitano has announced his candidacy for Councilman of Ward One. Following is his statement:

I am Peter A. Napolitano, and it has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the residents of Everett for over 25 years, initially as a member of the City Council, then as City Council President, and most recently as Assistant City Clerk. I will be retiring from my full-time position later this year and am seeking election to return to the City Council, representing Ward 1 this November. With over 22 years of experience in City Government, I humbly request your consideration to continue serving your interests in the manner you deserve.

As the grandson of Italian immigrants and a lifelong resident of Everett, I attended Everett High School, where I met my wife, Vivian, of 46 years. We reside on Cottage Street with our family. Following high school, I proudly served on active duty in the United States Navy for eight years and was honorably discharged. As a veteran, I learned the principles of duty, honor, and courage, which continue to impact every facet of my life. I have been active in our community as a past member of the Everett Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a member of the Kiwanis, and an active member of the Immaculate Conception parish, serving on the Parish Finance Council, as a Eucharistic minister, and Chairman of the parish Multicultural Festival.

As a City Councilor with 17 years of public service, I have worked diligently to bring about comprehensive changes to City Hall, such as Charter Reform, and have been involved in extensive community development. I have been a strong advocate for ensuring our education system is properly funded, providing all children with an equal opportunity to succeed academically and occupationally. I have also worked closely with the City’s economic development, which has brought thousands of jobs to Everett, raising the standard of living for many residents. Over the past five years, I have worked closely with all City committees and boards, as well as managing business licensing. Unfortunately, there are some who criticize the progress of our community and its elected officials without comprehending the challenges we face regularly. A scorched earth mentality has emerged, twisting our community’s narrative. It seems that it is no longer about what is true, but rather what one can convince others is true. Now is not the time to derail or slow down progress with self-serving rhetoric and no concrete plan. I remain committed to working towards a brighter future for all Everett residents. With knowledge and experience, we can move Everett forward together.

I respectfully request your vote to return me to the City Council as your Councilor in Ward One. If you would like to assist me in my campaign or have an issue or question, please do not hesitate to contact me at 617-389-7340, friend me on Facebook, or email me at [email protected]. On Election Day, I kindly ask that you vote for me, Peter A. Napolitano, as your Councilor for Ward One. With your support and my experience, we can continue to move Everett forward. Thank you for your consideration.