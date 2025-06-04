Al Lattanzi Announces Candidacy for Ward 6 Seat on City Council

Al Lattanzi holds the City of

Everett Residents’ List and his

nomination papers for the

Ward 6 seat on the Everett City

Council.

Al Lattanzi, former Ward 6 city councilor, has announced his candidacy for the seat in the 2025 municipal election. Following is his statement:

My name is Al Lattanzi. I’m a lifelong Everett resident, owner of a small business in Everett, and I am running to represent the people of Ward 6 on the City Council.

I had the distinct honor of serving as the Ward 6 City Council representative from 2022-2023 and I hope to earn your vote again in this upcoming election.

For those who ask why I am running, my answer is simple: I want to elevate your voice. To make sure that you’re heard. To represent the residents of Ward 6 on issues big and small. And that is my promise to you. You’ll never have to search hard to find me. I will always make myself available and will meet you where you’re at. More than anything, I won’t make a show of pounding my fists on the table, screaming about this-and-that, only to make no real effort in effectuating positive changes for my constituents. That’s just not who I am. I’m a person who takes pride in getting stuff done. I’m somebody who absorbs a resident’s issue and makes it my own. And, more than anything, I am somebody who knows precisely who to talk to and what to say to actually address your concerns.

I hope to talk to each and every Ward 6 resident over the course of the next few months to establish a relationship, build trust, and, hopefully, earn your vote.

Thank you.