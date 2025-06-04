McGonagle Nominates Corbelli For Military Appreciation Day

Rep. Joe McGonagle was pleased to join to his fellow members of the Legislature in celebrating the first ever Military Appreciation Day at the State House. Each legislator was able to nominate a military member of their community to be recognized for their service at the ceremony in House Chambers. Rep. McGonagle nominated Erika Corbelli who served in the United State Coast Guard.

“Erika is an incredible young woman,” said McGonagle. “I was thrilled to meet her and hear about her drive and ambition. She has already given so much to this community but I know she will go far doing great things. I’m grateful that she calls Everett her home”

The ceremony featured remarks from Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago, Senate President Karen Spilka, and a keynote address by General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. (Ret.), former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and 36th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“This event is about gratitude,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re here to honor the everyday heroes—veterans, active-duty service members, and military families—whose courage, strength, and commitment continue to shape our state for the better. Military Appreciation Day is now a Massachusetts tradition and one we’ll proudly carry forward each year.”

“Every day, I meet veterans and military families who continue to lead, serve, and inspire,” said Secretary Jon Santiago. “As we approach Memorial Day, and during a month dedicated to honoring our military, this event reflects what makes Massachusetts special: a deep respect for service, and a commitment to those who wear the uniform—and those who stand beside them.”

“It is an honor to host the inaugural Military Appreciation Day in the historic House Chamber,” said Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano. “This new tradition reflects our deep appreciation for the veterans, service members, and military families who strengthen every corner of our Commonwealth.”

“It’s always a privilege to thank a military veteran,” said McGonagle. “To have so many Massachusetts’ veterans in one space with the explicit purpose of honoring them is a beautiful thing. I’m so grateful to Secretary Jon Santiago and his team for organizing this event as well Governor Healey and her administration for their continued support of veterans.”

The program also featured a powerful performance of the National Anthem by Springfield native and NBC’s The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson. Following the ceremony, honorees and guests were invited to a lunch reception generously donated by the Military Friends Foundation, a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to providing support and emergency assistance to military families and families of the fallen.