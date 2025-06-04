Blue Line Service Suspended Between Bowdoin and Orient Heights June 7–15

Special to the Independent

The MBTA is today reminding riders that Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights all day, every day, for nine days, June 7 – 15.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/BlueLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops at all stations between Government Center and Orient Heights.

Airport Station will be closed during this service change. The busway at Airport will remain open – signage will be in place to direct riders from the Bremen Street entrance to the busway for Massport buses, the SL3, 104, and Blue Line shuttle. A courtesy stop will also be available at Chelsea Street @ Brooks Street to connect community residents to the Blue Line shuttle.

Shuttle buses will not service Bowdoin during this service change. Riders should instead board or disembark shuttle buses at Government Center, which is less than a quarter-mile away (or about a four-minute walk).

Shuttle buses will also serve Haymarket in the inbound/Government Center-bound direction only for connections to the Orange and Green lines. Additionally, shuttle buses will serve Aquarium and State in the inbound/Government Center-bound direction only.

Accessible van service will be available for direct service to all affected stations. Riders should see onsite personnel to request this van service.

The fare gates will be open for fare-free service at Orient Heights, Suffolk Downs, Beachmont, Revere Beach, and Wonderland.

Riders traveling between Maverick and downtown Boston are strongly encouraged to use the East Boston Ferry, which will be free for the duration of this service change. The East Boston Ferry will have an expanded schedule during this period. Ferry schedules can be found on mbta.com/eastboston. The East Boston Ferry operates every 30 minutes and is a 10-minute ride between Long Wharf and Lewis Mall in East Boston.

This service change is in place to perform regular, planned maintenance work. This maintenance work will address routine needs, ensure that all infrastructure is in peak operating condition, and includes inspections, adjustments, and repairs to keep the system safe and running smoothly.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

