McGonagle Celebrates Expanded Veteran Housing

Rep. Joe McGonagle joined his colleagues and military leaders and support groups to celebrate the grand opening of new veteran’s housing units near Fort Devens. The 10 family-sized units will help reach those returning from service who need stable housing for not just themselves but their families as well, including spouses and children. Ending veteran homelessness and amplifying veteran housing has been a priority of the Healey Administration and Rep. McGonagle.

“I was very impressed with the new units and ecstatic to be a part of the ceremony,” said McGonagle. “Veteran housing is a crucial issue in the Commonwealth that we cannot ignore. We will not be satisfied until there is zero veteran homelessness. Projects like this allow us to reach different groups of veterans in more manageable ways. I am excited to see what we can accomplish in the future and to attend many more celebrations like this. Thank you to Secretary Santiago, Major General Gary Keefe, Soldier On, Clear Path for Veterans New England and many more for their leadership and hard work on these issues.”