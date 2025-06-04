Everett High School Graduation Set for Tonight

Special to the Independent

EHS Class of 2025 at Everett Memorial Stadium.

More than 530 Everett High School seniors will receive their diplomas at the Class of 2025 graduation exercises tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Supt. of Schools William Hart, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, State Reps. Joseph McGonagle, Judith Garcia, and Dan Ryan, and members of the School Committee and City Council will join the graduates’ proud families at the ceremony.

Supt. Hart, Mayor DeMaria, Supt. Hart, and School Committee Chair Samantha Hurley will lead the presentation of diplomas to the graduates.

Class President Emilia Maria-Babcock, a tremendous three-sport varsity athlete and E Club scholarship recipient, will deliver the presidential address.

The program will also feature the valedictory and salutatory addresses. Several individual scholarships will be presented to graduates.