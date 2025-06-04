The Race is On

More candidates pull nomination papers for 2025 municipal election

Special to the Independent

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio’s office at City Hall continues to be a very busy place as candidates for office arrive daily to obtain their nomination papers for the 2025 municipal election.

The race for councilor-at-large is drawing the most attention with seven candidates having pulled their nomination papers for the five at-large seats.

Four of the five incumbents, Councillors-at-Large Katy L. Rogers (the lone candidate to have had her nomination papers certified as of Monday), Michael K. Marchese, John F. Hanlon, and Stephanie V. Smith have pulled their nomination papers in quest of re-election to the Council. Ward 1 Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, former Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa, and Matthew L. Costello, a former Everett High School football great who went on to play football at Princeton, have also pulled their nomination papers.

Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin is the lone incumbent who hadn’t pulled her nomination papers as of Monday.

Costa has also pulled nomination papers for school committee-at-large as he considers in which of the citywide elections he will compete.

The list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers follows:

Mayor

Carlo DeMaria Jr.

Councilor-at-Large

Katy L. Rogers

Wayne A. Matewsky

Michael K. Marchese

John F. Hanlon

Stephanie V. Smith

Matthew L. Costello

Darren Costa

Ward 1 Councilor

Peter Napolitano

Michele Capone

Ward 2 Councilor

Baldinder Singh Gill

Ward 3 Councilor

Anthony DiPierro

Maria R. Bussell

Ward 4 Councilor

Holly Garcia

Ward 6 Councilor

Alfred John Lattanzi

School Committee At-Large

Samantha M. Hurley

James A. Booker

Joseph A. LaMonica

Kristin N. Bairos

Darren Costa

School Committee Ward 1

Margaret A. Cornelio

School Committee Ward 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Michelle Garren

School Committee Ward 3

Jeanne M. Cristiano

Leonard Henry Jordan

School Committee Ward 4

Robin M. Babcock

School Committee Ward 5

Marcony Almeida Barros

School Committee Ward 6

Joseph A. D’Onofrio