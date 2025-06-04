The Race is On

More candidates pull nomination papers for 2025 municipal election
Special to the Independent
City Clerk Sergio Cornelio’s office at City Hall continues to be a very busy place as candidates for office arrive daily to obtain their nomination papers for the 2025 municipal election.
The race for councilor-at-large is drawing the most attention with seven candidates having pulled their nomination papers for the five at-large seats.
Four of the five incumbents, Councillors-at-Large Katy L. Rogers (the lone candidate to have had her nomination papers certified as of Monday), Michael K. Marchese, John F. Hanlon, and Stephanie V. Smith have pulled their nomination papers in quest of re-election to the Council. Ward 1 Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, former Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa, and Matthew L. Costello, a former Everett High School football great who went on to play football at Princeton, have also pulled their nomination papers.
Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin is the lone incumbent who hadn’t pulled her nomination papers as of Monday.
Costa has also pulled nomination papers for school committee-at-large as he considers in which of the citywide elections he will compete.
The list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers follows:
Mayor
Carlo DeMaria Jr.
Councilor-at-Large
Katy L. Rogers
Wayne A. Matewsky
Michael K. Marchese
John F. Hanlon
Stephanie V. Smith
Matthew L. Costello
Darren Costa
Ward 1 Councilor
Peter Napolitano
Michele Capone
Ward 2 Councilor
Baldinder Singh Gill
Ward 3 Councilor
Anthony DiPierro
Maria R. Bussell
Ward 4 Councilor
Holly Garcia
Ward 6 Councilor
Alfred John Lattanzi
School Committee At-Large
Samantha M. Hurley
James A. Booker
Joseph A. LaMonica
Kristin N. Bairos
Darren Costa
School Committee Ward 1
Margaret A. Cornelio
School Committee Ward 2
Jason Marcus
Joanna Michelle Garren
School Committee Ward 3
Jeanne M. Cristiano
Leonard Henry Jordan
School Committee Ward 4
Robin M. Babcock
School Committee Ward 5
Marcony Almeida Barros
School Committee Ward 6
Joseph A. D’Onofrio