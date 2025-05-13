Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, May 19th at 6pm. 18+. This month we’re reading The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. For more information, call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected].

Upcycle Craft Series: Decorative Book Edges, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, May 20th at 7pm. Give old books new life! Bring your favorite volumes, or use some of our discarded collections. We’ll turn these old pages into new artwork! Materials for this program have been generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Recommended for ages 14+, registration is required.

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, May 22nd at 12pm. In Richard Osman’s Thursday Night Murder Club by Richard Osman. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Author Event – Dawn Reno Langley, Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, May 22nd at 7:00 pm. Everett’s own Dawn Reno Langley is back to launch The Mystic, the first in a three part series. Refreshments provided by The Friends of the Everett Libraries. Coffee and pastries provided by The Friends of the Everett Libraries

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

It’s that time of year! Stop by the Children’s Room at the Parlin Library to witness the amazing life cycle of a butterfly. Watch as our caterpillar guests grow their chrysalis and transform into butterflies.

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, May 19th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 21st at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday May 21st at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, May 22nd and 23rd at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, May 23rd at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Mufasa: The Lion King with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Embroidery Club, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, May 22nd at 7 PM. Join us at our Embroidery Club! Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just starting out, this program invites you to bring your own embroidery projects and enjoy a relaxed, supportive environment. For ages 18 and up. Registration is not required. All skill levels are welcome. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. We look forward to stitching with you!

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday May 22nd from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?

Sherlock Holmes Day: Scavenger Hunt Thursday, May 22nd, Shute Children’s room. It is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Birthday. To celebrate, we’ll use all of the skills of his most famous character, Sherlock Holmes, to solve a mystery by tracking down clues in the library. Stop by the Shute Children’s Desk for your first clue. Disguises are welcome. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult.