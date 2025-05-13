City Councilors Discuss Term Limits for Local Officials

By Cary Shuman

The City Council had an interesting discussion about imposing term limits for all elected officials at its meeting Monday night.

In the end, the Council voted by a 9-2 margin to limit mayors, city councillors, and school committee members to 12 consecutive years in office. A mayor would be allowed to serve three 4-year terms, while a member of the city council or school committee would be allowed to serve six 2-year terms.

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen clarified during the discussion that an elected official could serve for the maximum number of consecutive terms in office, sit out the following (two or four-year term), and then run again for the position.

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio said he will forward the Council’s legislation today to Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who has the final decision on whether to advance the matter to the state legislature for consideration.

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky opposed the measure, stating, “Term limits. It sounds real good, there’s one way we’ll get rid of that guy or that woman – term limits. I’ve been around awhile. I’ve served with six or seven mayors. People reward good leadership in the Council, in the School Committee, in any office you run for. If a person does a good job, he shouldn’t be restricted from running for office. I just don’t get that. People get rewarded for doing a good job, and that’s why I’m against this policy.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers said she was in favor of a mayor being able to serve three 4-year terms (12 years) instead of the original proposal of two 4-year terms.

“If it’s not three terms, I’ve not going to vote in favor of this at all,” said Rogers.

Councilor-at-Large Hanlon, who joined Matewsky in voting against the proposal, noted that the change in term limits would not begin until the next election if it is approved by the state legislature (ultimately requiring Gov. Maura Healey’s signature).

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro said he agrees with term limits.

“I proposed it a few years ago,” said DiPierro. “I do think there are valid points on each side, absolutely. Elections are a form of term limits. I will only support it if both limits are an equal 12 years – three terms as mayor, six terms as councilor.”

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith moved to amend the original proposal and increase the mayor’s term limit to 12 years in office instead of eight years in office. Smith’s amendment was approved by a voice vote.

Van Campen said he had questioned in a subcommittee meeting whether “this is something the voters of Everett should be deciding on, rather that the City Council.”

“I’ll leave that to the City Council, but that’s something we should also be considering because it’s a real structural change to the way this city operates, and we should think about whether they should have a direct say in this type of change,” said Van Campen.

Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia asked whether a ballot question was an option.

“You can request it to be – either way you still need the mayor’s signature – it would go on to our November election, so there’s a process,” said Cornelio.

In a response to an inquiry by Councilor—at-Large Smith about the formal process, the city clerk stated that under Mass. General Law Chapter 43, “it states that you need the mayoral signature, it’s a requirement.”

Van Campen reasoned that if the change in term limits doesn’t receive the support of the mayor, “I just don’t see the legislature acting favorably on a home-rule petition where a mayor has vetoed it,” said Van Campen. “That’s one of the reasons why I thought putting it on the ballot made the most sense because you’re going directly to the voters – let them make the decision.”

Cornelio announced at the conclusion of the meeting that nomination papers for the offices of school committee, city council, and mayor in this fall’s election will be available beginning Thursday, May 15 at 8 a.m.