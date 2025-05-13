News in Brief

City of Everett to Host Online ARPA Funding Webinar

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host an online American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding webinar on Monday, May 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Zoom.

This online webinar will provide an overview of the guidelines to apply for ARPA funding that has been approved for small businesses, nonprofits, and local arts organizations in the City of Everett. The session will cover topics, such as eligibility requirements, application overview, important dates and deadlines, the main point of contact, and answer any questions. A limited amount of funding up to $45,000 is available to qualified businesses and organizations.

Additionally, live simultaneous translation will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole. For more information and for the link to the Zoom meeting, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/arpa-funding-webinar-2025.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The City of Everett was awarded a total of $47.1 million in ARPA funds to be utilized across the eligible expenditure categories. One of the categories included the allocation of $745,000 to fund economic recovery programs for small business and nonprofits.

Nomination Papers for Local Office Available Beginning May 15

The City of Everett Elections Commission is pleased to announce that beginning on Thursday, May 15, nomination papers for the Office of Mayor, City Council, and School Committee will be available to eligible candidates.

To begin the process, visit the Office of the City Clerk/Elections Commission at Everett City Hall (484 Broadway), First Floor, Room 10, during regular business hours to take out nomination papers. The deadline to take out nomination papers is Wednesday, July 16.

Please contact the Office of the Elections Commission at 617-394-2297 or email [email protected] with any questions.