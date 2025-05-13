DeMaria Congratulates

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently stopped by DV Tax & Consulting Services LLC to congratulate Kenneth DeSimone on his retirement.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented a citation to Kenneth DeSimone alongside DV Tax & Consulting Services LLC Staff.

The Mayor presented a citation to DeSimone, who has been providing affordable tax services in Everett for 40 years. He has also worked to help others by offering wisdom, advice, and direction to aspiring Certified Public Accountants (CPA) that he has encountered during his tenure, as well as provide employment to some who were unable to gain access to jobs for various reasons.

After presenting the citation, Mayor DeMaria wished DeSimone all the best in his future endeavors.